Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release candid photograph as they wish followers a Happy New Year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted a photograph from the No Time To Die premiere in September - TWITTER

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a candid, unseen photograph of themselves on Friday night as they wished their Twitter followers a Happy New Year.

The affectionate image, taken by London-based photographer Alex Bramall, shows the pair clasping hands in their vehicle ahead of the James Bond premiere in September, both beaming from ear to ear.

The Duke is dressed in a black tuxedo with a bow tie, while the Duchess is wearing an embellished gold cape dress.

The Duke and Duchess scaled back their Christmas plans this year, opting not to go to Sandringham and instead staying in Norfolk where they were joined by members of the Middleton family.

The couple welcomed in a busy year for the Royal Family in which the Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.