Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take in the view as they climb up ancient Mayan palace

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge climbed up an ancient Mayan “sky palace” in the jungle on Monday, a man-made structure likened to the Buckingham Palace of its day.

The couple clambered up the steep steps of the “Caana” at Caracol, a Mayan archaeological site in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest.

The Duchess was heard to say “wow” as she gazed out over the forest from the halfway point.

Caracol was once the hub of life in the foothills of the Maya Mountains, close to the border with Guatemala and is believed to have been occupied as early as 1200 BC.

At 43 metres (141ft) high - 540m above sea level - it is the tallest, man-made structure in Belize.

Allan Moore, director of architecture in Belize, showed the Cambridges around the site, and said: “It’s like looking at the inside of Buckingham Palace.”

He added: “It was a vast community of 150,000 people. Three thousand years ago, this would have seemed a modern place.”

The Cambridges shared a quick private moment as they took in the view - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Duchess was casually dressed in a white t-shirt tucked into khaki trousers with white Superga plimsolls and sunglasses.

The Duke also wore sunglasses and a matching khaki shirt and trousers.

The original settlement dates back to 400BC, developing into a more prosperous city by 200AD.

Once home to 100,000 people, it measures 75 square miles and is five times larger than even the country’s biggest modern inhabitation, Belize City.

Its name derives from the Spanish for snail shell because of the spiralling access road that led to the site.

Mr Moore showed the Duke and Duchess some ancient Mayan carvings, prompting the couple to point out lizards, fish nibbling on water lilies and a feline shape, which he explained could have been a jaguar, a resident of the jungle area surrounding them.

The couple posed in front of the ancient Mayan site, a man-made structure likened to the Buckingham Palace of its day - Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

He also walked them round to an area where the ancient Maya used to play ball games.

As they began the trek up to the top, the couple paused to peer into the ruins, asking their guide questions.

They stopped at the halfway point to admire the view, posing for pictures before turning to continue the climb.

But the Duke got the giggles when he found himself face to face with another group of photographers positioned behind them.

‘We got one [group] one side and another the other. You are in each other’s photographs,” he laughed.

Mr Moore told them: “People often like to try and run up here.”

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Belize - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Duke was shocked. “What they race?” he asked. “You must be very fit if you are doing this three times a week, Allan.”

Caracol was discovered by a Belizean logger in 1937 when the country was then British Honduras.

Archaeologists spent several decades excavating it, discovering monuments, tombs and extensive terrace systems.

The Caana is believed to have been built so that high priests and rulers could be closer to the sky.

Asked how Belize felt about the British monarchy, Mr Moore said: ‘It’s as relevant here as it is in the UK. It’s Symbolic and we respect that. And some people like having a monarchy far, far away.

“As an archaeologist, I cherish what is rare. As a good Belizean, I welcome the prince and his wife. We are known to be a hospitable nation. They will enjoy this.”