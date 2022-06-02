Not too much waving, Louis! Princess Charlotte lays a restraining hand on her little brother at Trooping the Colour

Prince George - James Whatling

When you're taking your place for the first time in a carriage for Trooping the Colour, the excitement can be too much. And so it proved for Prince Louis, whose enthusiastic waving to the huge crowds in The Mall on Thursday drew the attention of his big sister, Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, nestled together in a carriage with their mother and their step-grandmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

On their best behaviour, the children delighted the tens of thousands of members of the public who had travelled to The Mall to see the Royal family.

Prince Louis, four, was naturally the most exuberant of the three, pointing and waving expansively out of both sides of the carriage from his seat between his two older siblings.

At one point, big sister Charlotte lay her hand gently on Louis' waving arm, appearing to think he had got a little carried away in his crowd-pleasing duties.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour - Karwai Tang

The three children all dipped their heads to salute the Colour as they entered Horse Guards Parade, having been well-versed in the meaning and traditions of the Trooping ceremony.

Prince George, eight, wore a smart suit and tie; Charlotte, seven, was in a blue dress with a plait and ribbon in her hair; and Louis, four, wore a white naval-themed outfit. The outfit bears a strong similarity to one worn by Prince William when he was a small boy.

The Duchess of Cambridge chatted calmly to her children throughout the public journey, also making conversation with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince George joined his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Cornwall in a carriage - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

It was a historic moment for the three Cambridge children - Justin Goff/GoffPhotos

The women and children later viewed the military parade from the large windows of the Major General's Office, overlooking Horse Guards.

The Duke of Cambridge is on horseback for this year's Trooping, in his role as colonel of the Irish Guards.

It is Cambridge children's first appearance in a carriage for Trooping the Colour. They have previously been thought too young to appear in the open-topped carriages.

Story continues

This year, their parents decided that the Jubilee bank holiday weekend was the correct time to make their debut, taking a small step forward in their public lives as members of the Royal family, central to its future.

They will later appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the Queen, to watch the flypast and wave to the crowds.

In previous years, they have provided a lively show for the public with their royal cousins, with great enthusiasm for the military aircraft and a touch of cheekiness when they forgot the cameras were watching.

This time, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be the only young children on the balcony as part of a slimmed-down display of working royals and their immediate families.