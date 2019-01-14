Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Merseyside for first official royal engagement of the year - PA

The Duchess of Sussex cradled her growing baby bump as she joined the Duke of Sussex in Birkenhead to celebrate the life of one of the town's most famous sons.

The pair were paying their respects to acclaimed First World War poet Wilfred Owen by viewing a sculpture in the town's Hamilton Square marking the 100th anniversary of his death.

The couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, were on their first joint official engagement of the year, spending the day meeting Birkenhead residents, visiting an organisation supporting women in vulnerable situations and a centre for young people.

The duchess, wearing a striking purple dress from Aritzia's Babaton collection and a vivid red coat by Sentaler, held on to her sizeable baby bump as she chatted to waiting dignitaries.

The duke was seen with his hand tenderly placed on his wife's back.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold a teddy bear at Hamilton Square in Birkenhead Credit: Carl Recine/Reuters More

The couple married just eight months ago in Windsor.

Their visit was welcomed by Frank Field, Birkenhead's MP, who said he had invited the couple to his constituency, with the planned day reflecting their interests, allowing them to get a real feel for the area's people.

Mr Field said: "The two faces of Britain are here in Birkenhead, they are walking through the Alice in Wonderland door and visiting the other part of Britain - and they wanted to."

The bronze artwork by sculptor Jim Whelan has been named after Owen's poem Futility, and shows an exhausted solider sitting down with his head in his hands.

Mr Field said about the poet: "He's the most important person for shaping our memory of war, it's fitting the town should have a statue that sets new standards in sculpture."

The duke and duchess then visited the Pyramids Shopping Centre, where they will officially open Number 7, a community supermarket and cafe aimed at helping to eliminate hunger in the Birkenhead area.

They were greeted by about 30 staff members and locals, with the duchess smiling enthusiastically at the assembled crowd.

The duke also picked up a teddy bear and a note from a boy standing outside the store.

The visit comes after reports that Meghan's Met Police protection officer has left her post.