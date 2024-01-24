Duke and Duchess of Sussex make surprise appearance at Bob Marley film premiere in Jamaica

The premiere of Bob Marley: One Love took place in the late singer's hometown of Kingston, Jamaica - CHPT, SAPT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on the red carpet in Jamaica for the premiere of a Bob Marley biopic.

The couple held hands and looked relaxed as they posed for photographs at the Carib Theatre in Kingston.

Meghan, 42, dressed in a black floor length gown with her hair slicked back, smiled and laughed as she was photographed alongside Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, as well as Andrew Holness, the Jamaican prime minister.

In March 2022, Mr Holness used an official visit to the Caribbean by the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to call for the removal of the late Queen as head of state.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured with Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness - CHPT, SAPT

He made clear that the country was ready to “move on” and would sever ties with the British monarchy as soon as possible.

Mr Holness posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love Movie in Jamaica signifies a momentous occasion for our nation and the global community.

“Bob Marley’s ability to connect people through his music, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries, has made him a symbol of unity and resilience.

“As we celebrate the premiere of this film, let us reflect on the enduring impact of Bob Marley’s work, recognising the importance of his contribution to global conversations on peace, love, and social change.”

The Sussexes’ appearance comes just days after the Duke, in a suit and open necked shirt, accepted a Living Legend of Aviation award at a star-studded gala in Beverly Hills.

Meghan and Harry

His father, the King, is due to be admitted to hospital this week to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate as the Princess of Wales remains in hospital, recovering from major abdominal surgery.

The Duke made an official visit to Jamaica in 2012 to mark the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. He was pictured dancing to Marley’s One Love and met the singer’s widow, Rita.

Bob Marley: One Love will be released in February and stars British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob and Lashana Lynch as Rita.

The last time Meghan was seen on a red carpet was at a Power of Women event in Los Angeles in November.

