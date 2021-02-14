Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting another baby
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed.
The couple already have a son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor who was born on 6th May 2019.
A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
The Duke and Duchess shared a black and white picture of themselves, sat under a tree, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan's head as she lay in his lap cradling her bump.
The announcement on Valentine's Day is a nod to Princess Diana, who announced her pregnancy with Prince Harry on the holiday 37 years ago.
The photo was taken by longtime friend of the couple, Misan Harriman, who tweeted the image and said: "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow.
"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"
Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9
— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021
The new baby will be eighth in line to the throne.
The first seven places will remain unchanged - the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Harry, and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Duke retained his place in the line of succession despite quitting royal life, and dropping his HRH style.
When the new addition arrives, the Duke of York, who was born second in line in 1960, will move down to ninth place.
Last November, the Duchess of Sussex wrote a deeply personal account of suffering a miscarriage after she decided to speak out in order to encourage others to do the same, to encourage others to listen and in doing so, lighten the load for others who are grieving.
In an opinion piece titled The Losses We Share for the New York Times, the Duchess revealed that she had lost her unborn, second child in July.
She described the experience as “an almost unbearable grief experienced by many but talked about by few”.
This is a breaking news story and we will update it when we know more.