Harry and Meghan got married in secret three days before their fairytale public wedding

Nick Allen
·1 min read
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said the royal wedding was &#39;a spectacle for the world&#39; - &#xa0;Ben Stansall/PA
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said the royal wedding was 'a spectacle for the world' - Ben Stansall/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in their back garden by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their fairytale wedding, they have revealed.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex said the wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 was a "spectacle for the world".

The couple decided to have their own moment and married days before.

"Three days before our wedding we got married. The vows we have framed," said the Duchess.

"We called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us."

The ceremony was "just the two of us in our back yard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, has always kept the confidence.

The Duchess made the comments as the couple gave Ms Winfrey a tour of their residence in the United States.

Meghan and Harry with Oprah Winfrey
Meghan and Harry with Oprah Winfrey

They took her to their chicken coop which had a sign saying "Archie's Chick Inn".

The Duchess said it allowed them to "live authentically" and "get back down to basics".

"She's always wanted chickens," said the Duke.

The Duchess said: "I just love rescuing."

