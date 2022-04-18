Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited to make traditional balcony appearance at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to take part in some of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations but can have no formal role, it is understood.

If the couple opt to travel to London to join their family in celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, they will appear at family events, which include the traditional balcony appearance as well as a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

However, as non-working members of the firm, they could not take part in Trooping the Colour or play any central role in the various events taking place throughout the four-day bank holiday weekend.

While the Queen’s increasing frailty means she is unlikely to make many public appearances, it is hoped that at the very least, she will take part in the Trooping procession, either in a carriage or watching from a dais, and then appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside her wider family for the traditional flypast on June 2.

The moment will be particularly poignant as it will mark the last balcony appearance of her reign.

Aides concede that while the Sussexes’ presence would mean a lot to Her Majesty, it would take a leap of faith from all sides following the bitter fallout caused by the damaging allegations the couple have made in a string of television interviews since moving abroad.

The couple will be able to join the wider on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the traditional flypast on June 2 - Victoria Jones/PA

Prince Harry would also have to swallow his pride over the ongoing legal wrangle concerning his security after saying his family would not be safe visiting the UK following the Government’s decision not to provide them with police protection.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said on Monday that they were not in a position to discuss future travel plans.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace is making contingency plans for jubilee events to take place in the absence of the Queen, with younger royals taking her place.

A series of meetings have taken place this month as palace aides seek to plot who will be where and allocate specific roles to different members of the family.

The Queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, is determined to take part in the four-day celebration and plans to attend as many events as possible.

However, her struggles with mobility issues mean that in reality, her participation is likely to be minimal.

The Duke and Duchess visited the Queen last week before making their way to the Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games - Aaron Chown/PA

One of the most important events for the Queen will be the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3.

Palace aides are working on plans to ensure that she can attend with dignity, as she will be unable to walk up the many steps at the main entrance.

Staff are considering how she can best travel to the service in comfort and make her way into a side entrance of the cathedral without being photographed having difficulty walking.

For Her Majesty, a horse racing fanatic, the Epsom Derby on June 4 will also be a highlight of the festivities, although the logistics could prove challenging.

While she would usually be driven down the home straight before taking a short walk to the stands for a receiving line, plans are being put in place for her to be dropped off as close to the grandstand as possible, where she can then take a lift up to her box.

Despite earlier reports that the Duke of York could accompany her, the Telegraph understands that it is the Duchess of Cornwall, who is also “absolutely besotted” by racing, who has been earmarked to attend alongside her.

It is the Duchess, patron of the national stud, who is expected to take on the royal patronage of the sport in the longer term.

The Duchess is also president of the Big Jubilee Lunch and will front those celebrations.

The Prince of Wales is expected to give a speech at the Platinum Party at the Palace, when he will thank his mother for her service over the last seven decades, just as he did at the concert marking her golden jubilee in 2002 and her diamond jubilee in 2012, both times opening his remarks with the words: “Your Majesty… Mummy.”

Prince Charles will attend almost all of the jubilee events, representing the Queen where appropriate if she is unable to attend.

However, aides are keen to point out that even in the Queen’s absence, “it is her party” and that everything will very much take place in her honour.