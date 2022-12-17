Duke and Duchess of Sussex release 'holiday' card with no mention of Christmas

The couple shared the festive greeting wishing people 'health, peace, and a very happy new year'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a virtual card wishing the public a "joyful holiday season".

The couple shared the festive greeting wishing people "health, peace, and a very happy new year" on a red backdrop alongside their signatures.

However, it made no mention of Christmas. This is more common in the USA where the greeting is often 'Happy Holidays'.

The full message reads: "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!"

The card features a photo of the couple attending a New York gala on 7 Dec where they received a human rights award. The pair's children, Archie and Lilibet, are not featured in the card.

Prince Harry and Meghan recieved the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Foundation (RFKHR) alongside five others including Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian president. Former recipients include Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

It comes only days after the pair released the final instalment of their controversial Netflix trailer, during which they gave unprecedented access into their private life and their relationship with Buckingham Palace.

Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales released their annual Christmas card alongside their three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

The family looked casual in jeans and trainers as they strolled on a country path near their Norfolk home.