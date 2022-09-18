Duke and Duchess of Sussex find ‘new role’ is to be left in the cold

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look at the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle - Martin Meissner/AP

When they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal family in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dreamed of a “progressive new role” within the monarchy that would see them “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen”.

What we have witnessed since Queen Elizabeth II’s death is Harry and Meghan being offered a form of “half in, half out” royalty far from the cake-and-eat-it scenario they originally envisaged.

The news that the couple accidentally received an invitation to Sunday night’s “state reception of the century” at Buckingham Palace only to have it rescinded at the last minute shows that they may have a discretionary “in” when it comes to family occasions but where major events involving world leaders are concerned, they are well and truly “out”.

As they have been reunited with the royals to remember Harry’s beloved grandmother this week, a distinction has clearly been drawn between what the “non-working” Sussexes can be involved with as “much loved members of the family” and what their inferior status allows in terms of state set pieces, which is seemingly very little.

King Charles spelled it out in his first speech when he drew the distinction between “our new Prince and Princess of Wales continuing to inspire and lead our national conversations” and Harry and Meghan “continuing to build their lives overseas.”

But failing to feature among the 1,000-strong guest list for one of the biggest palace pow wows in living memory – even though it is being hosted by Harry’s father and stepmother – does rather drive home the reality that they remain very much on the outside looking in. Indeed, even the last minute nature of the “un-invitation” suggests communications between the palace and their former principals aren’t what they used to be.

In denying them the opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of Joe Biden, the US president, and Jacinta Adern, New Zealand’s prime minister, the palace powers-that-be have reasonably decided that there is a time and a place for Harry and Meghan – and it is not at the biggest diplomatic reception ever hosted by a monarch.

As a fellow non-working royal, the Duke of York is unsurprisingly not attending either.

Yet in withdrawing the offer to the Sussexes, the so-called men in grey suits may also have been mindful that the increasingly politicised nature of some of their recent interventions – from encouraging people to vote in America to the Duke’s comments on gun control – may not sit with with the non-partisan nature of the gathering.

The Prince of Wales (centre, right) and the Duke of Sussex (centre, left) arrive in in Westminster Hall for a vigil around the coffin of the late Queen - Ian Vogler / Daily Mirror

The snub will be a blow, however, not only to Harry as fifth-in-line to the throne and the King’s son, but also the Duchess, who – post-Megxit – has tried to reposition herself as global powerhouse, on a par with Michelle Obama, the former First Lady.

Before she married Harry in 2018, the former actress made a lot of her high-level connections, posting a photograph of herself speaking to Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, on Instagram and forging a close friendship with Jessica Mulroney, daughter–in-law of Trudeau’s predecessor Brian Mulroney.

Having been tipped as a potential future Democratic presidential nominee, last October, the mother of two, 41, wrote a letter to Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, and Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, advocating for paid family leave. She would therefore have delighted in pressing the flesh with President Biden (not least after she managed to swerve former President Trump’s state visit in June 2019 after giving birth to Archie, having previously described him as “misogynistic” and “divisive”.)

Although Harry did not personally intervene over the decision to ban him from wearing military uniform, claiming he was happy to wear whatever his grandmother had requested – the couple do appear quite put out by the reception rebuff.

A source close to the Sussexes stressed that they had done everything expected of them during the period of mourning and were determined to keep the focus on the late Queen.

“They have done everything as best they could,” the source said. “They have turned up, they have smiled, shaken hands, whatever was asked.”

Yet the harsh reality of royal life is that if your name’s not down on the official House of Windsor team sheet, you’re not coming in.