Duke of Edinburgh would 'dissect sermons over lunch' says Archbishop of York

Jessica Carpani
·2 min read
The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II arrive at St. Mary's Church in Hillington, Norfolk, for a morning church service - Gareth Fuller

The Duke of Edinburgh would "dissect sermons over lunch", the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell has said.

Discussing the Duke’s “questioning faith” the Archbishop told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “Sometimes that is said, critically, I don't see it that way at all.

“I think without a questioning faith you end up with no faith at all. And yes, I'm one of those bishops who has preached at Sandringham and has had their sermon dissected over lunch. But rather than think of that as a disconcerting experience it is always an energising experience.”

He continued: “I've had it done by the Duke of Edinburgh but I can tell you it's much more frightening to have it done by a group of sixth formers and I've had that as well.”

He added that people should learn from the Duke’s questioning of his faith.

“I think most people who have lived the Christian life, through a lifetime, know that there are periods of questioning with doubt and darkness but it is through facing those questions, that one's faith is deepened and enriched. And I think that was something that the Duke of Edinburgh knew about and it is something that we can learn from.

“So I would encourage everybody who's listening to question their faith, because, well, you never get a cure without a good diagnosis, so you need to ask the questions,” he said.

He added that the Duke's funeral will see the public "remembering those we loved who have died" during the coronavirus crisis.

"I think that we all know that, first of all, every death reminds of us of our own death and our own mortality," he said.

"In this past year, we have been face to face with our human frailty more than we usually are. And every death also reminds us of the death of our loved ones.

"So, this funeral will also be a funeral where I think all of us will be, at the same time, quite naturally and understandably, remembering those we loved who have died."

