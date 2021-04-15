Duke of Edinburgh was 'once met, never forgotten', says Prince Edward

Prince Philip and Prince Edward, pictured at Buckingham Palace in 2005 - Abbie Trayler-Smith

The Earl of Wessex has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, describing his father as a man "once met, never forgotten".

Prince Edward said Prince Philip had "touched, transformed and inspired" generations of young people through his Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme (DoE), and his spirit would live on through their endeavours.

His comments came as young people across the world paid tribute, describing how participation in the scheme had changed their lives for the better. Some fondly recalled meeting the Duke when they had completed their award programme.

Former DoE Award volunteers from astronauts to police officers used an online book of condolence to express their gratitude for the life skills they developed while taking part in the scheme, which was dreamed up by the Duke in 1956 and now operates in 168 countries.

Prince Edward said the reminiscences served as an extraordinary tribute to his father's unique spirit.

In a statement, he said: "Reading just some of the wonderful memories you have shared about your experiences of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award and, in some cases, of meeting my father, has been truly uplifting. I think I may have said once that he was a man once met, never forgotten.

"He had a unique ability to make a lasting impression in a remarkably short time. I, like all my family, have a lifetime of lasting impressions, inspiration, shared passions and love.

"He may have departed this world, but his spirit and ethos lives on through his award, through each and every life touched, transformed, inspired; then, now and in the future. Thank you, one and all, for helping to create such an extraordinary tribute."

Among those to pay tribute to the transformational benefits of award scheme was Dr Michaela Musilova, an astrobiologist who is a patron of the DoE Award programme in Slovakia.

Ms Musilova, who has worked with NASA, is now a director with the Intentional MoonBase Alliance, seeking to establish human facilities on other planets. She said the award had "a great impact on my life", adding: "Not only did I discover how rewarding doing volunteering and helping different communities of people is, but I also learnt to push myself out of my comfort zone and grow as a person.

Story continues

"I acquired a number of very useful skills through the award, such as teamwork and leadership skills that I use daily as the director of the HI-SEAS analog space research facility and the commander of almost 30 simulated missions to the Moon and Mars."

Prince Philip dies aged 99: The nation mourns the Duke of Edinburgh, in pictures

Another to pay tribute was James McClements from Northern Ireland, who said he had been lucky enough to meet the Duke at his award ceremony. "Taking part in my Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards was a highlight of my youth," he said. "I loved the many opportunities taking part provided me with.

"Completing my Gold Award and meeting HRH The Duke of Edinburgh at St James's Palace remains, to this day, one of my proudest moments."

Over 13 million people around the world have participated in the DoE international programme and more than 300,000 young people sign up in the UK alone every year.