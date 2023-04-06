Duke University employee charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

An employee at Duke University has been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to media reports.

Yi Yao, 29, of Durham was arrested by Cary police on Tuesday, court records show.

Court documents show he has been charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Other reports allege Yao duplicated child pornography of children between the ages of 6 and 13 years old.

He appeared in Wake County Superior Court on Wednesday, where his bail bond was set at $8 million, according to court documents.

A judge also ordered Yao be put on electronic house arrest, turn in his passport, and not use electronic devices or contact anyone under the age of 18, according to media reports.

Because Yao is a Chinese national, the federal Department of Homeland Security is also involved in this case.

Duke has not responded to The News & Observers request for comment.