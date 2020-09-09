Duke Energy advances climate strategy with aggressive pledge to electrify vehicle fleet by 2030

- Duke Energy to convert 100% of its light-duty vehicles to electric and 50% of its combined fleet of medium-duty, heavy-duty and off-road vehicles to EVs, plug-in hybrids or other zero-carbon alternatives.

- By 2030, the company will reduce CO2 emissions by 60,000 metric tons and petroleum usage by 10 million gallons annually.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is continuing its push to reduce carbon emissions with a new pledge to convert most of its current 10,000-vehicle fleet to electric or another zero-carbon alternative in just 10 years. With approximately 600 electric vehicles (EVs) already in its fleet, the utility says it will continue to pursue electrification as more electric vehicle options become available.

"We've set a bold vision to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from electric generation by 2050. But beyond how we generate power, we're looking at other ways to transform our business to reduce emissions," said Lynn Good, chair, president and CEO. "Electric vehicles are an important part of that strategy. With our new pledge, we're committed to transitioning our fleet and spurring adoption within our communities."

More specifically, Duke Energy's pledge is to convert 100% of its nearly 4,000 light-duty vehicles to electric and 50% of its approximately 6,000 combined fleet of medium-duty, heavy-duty and off-road vehicles to EVs, plug-in hybrids or other zero-carbon alternatives as more of these options become available.

Benefits of EVs include reduced emissions, better performance, less noise and fewer expenses. Customers interested in purchasing an EV can estimate their savings by visiting the Duke Energy fuel savings calculator.

Duke Energy's EV story

Through our EV programs, Duke Energy continues to promote a cleaner environment and provide opportunities for communities to electrify transportation:



Jurisdictional electrification: The company is pursuing pilot programs for electrification in our jurisdictions:



Employee programs:

Impacts of Duke Energy's fleet conversion

Duke Energy measures reductions in CO 2 emissions and petroleum annually and will reach the following levels by 2030:



Will reduce nitrogen oxides (NOx), volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter (PM) emissions.

For more information on Duke Energy's comprehensive climate strategy, visit duke-energy.com/climate.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

