Duke Energy confirms layoffs as part of clean energy reorganization plan. What we know

One of Charlotte’s largest employers is making job cuts, citing a company reorganization. Duke Energy, which has nearly 28,000 employees, confirmed the layoffs on Monday.

Duke Energy declined to say how many workers will lose their jobs or when, but said “we expect limited workforce impacts across our service territories.”

“Duke Energy is entering the next phase of its clean energy transition, which calls for a transformative expansion and modernization of our energy generation and grid,” the Charlotte-based company said in a statement emailed to The Charlotte Observer. In preparation for that change, the company is “reorganizing for greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness.”

Duke Energy clean energy plan

Duke Energy is transitioning to clean energy with a goal of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030, according to the company’s website. Duke Energy plans to exit coal by 2035.

Two years ago, Duke Energy said it would invest $145 billion over the next 10 years for critical energy infrastructure to meet customer needs and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The plan includes investing in solar, wind and battery storage resources; extending the life of its nuclear fleet; and hydrogen-enabled natural gas technologies, according to Duke Energy’s website.

Duke Energy crews work at an energy substation on Jan. 18, 2024, in Durham. The company is on the Fortune 150 list.

About Duke Energy

The Fortune 150 company is one of America’s largest energy companies.

Its electric utilities has 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The company’s natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy also is reducing its office footprint from 2.5 million square feet to 1 million square feet by 2050 and implementing a new hybrid workplace model allowing employees to work on-site or remotely full-time.

In 2022, Duke Energy sold two of its uptown properties.

That move involved That Duke Energy employees shifting from their longtime office to Duke Energy Plaza, formerly known as Metro Tower, at 525 S. Tryon St., in between the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture and St. Peter’s Catholic Church. The space houses about 4,400 employees.