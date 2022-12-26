Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) insiders sold US$3.4m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Duke Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, Lynn Good, for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$98.57 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$103, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.4% of Lynn Good's holding.

Duke Energy insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Duke Energy Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Duke Energy. In total, Executive VP & COO Dhiaa Jamil dumped US$86k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Duke Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.1% of Duke Energy shares, worth about US$80m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Duke Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Duke Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Duke Energy is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Duke Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of these doesn't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

