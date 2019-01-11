Duke Energy (DUK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $84.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 6.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 1.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DUK as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 14, 2019. In that report, analysts expect DUK to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.80 billion, down 0.83% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DUK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% lower. DUK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DUK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.02.

Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 3.45 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

