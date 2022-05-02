Duke Energy finds buyers for 2 uptown properties ahead of move to new nearby headquarters

Duke Energy Corp. said Monday it has picked buyers for two uptown Charlotte properties it is selling as the company shrinks its real estate footprint in the area.

Berlin, Germany-based Millennium Venture Capital will purchase Duke’s property at 401 S. College St., according to a company news release. MRP Realty, a Washington, D.C.-based developer, will purchase 526 S. Church St.

The two sites have a combined appraised value of about $138 million, county records show, The Charlotte Observer reported in September. A Duke Energy spokeswoman said the company is not disclosing the sales prices at this time.

The deals are expected to close this year. Once that happens, Duke will leave 401 S. College.

The company will keep a presence at 526 S. College until late 2023. The company is making sure it has enough space for employees as the new headquarters for the Charlotte-based power company, Duke Energy Plaza, is under construction.

The 40-story high-rise on South Tryon Street will house up to 4,000 Duke employees and contracts.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.