Duke Energy finds buyers for 2 uptown properties ahead of move to new nearby headquarters

Courtesy of Duke Energy
Gordon Rago
·1 min read

Duke Energy Corp. said Monday it has picked buyers for two uptown Charlotte properties it is selling as the company shrinks its real estate footprint in the area.

Berlin, Germany-based Millennium Venture Capital will purchase Duke’s property at 401 S. College St., according to a company news release. MRP Realty, a Washington, D.C.-based developer, will purchase 526 S. Church St.

The two sites have a combined appraised value of about $138 million, county records show, The Charlotte Observer reported in September. A Duke Energy spokeswoman said the company is not disclosing the sales prices at this time.

The deals are expected to close this year. Once that happens, Duke will leave 401 S. College.

The company will keep a presence at 526 S. College until late 2023. The company is making sure it has enough space for employees as the new headquarters for the Charlotte-based power company, Duke Energy Plaza, is under construction.

The 40-story high-rise on South Tryon Street will house up to 4,000 Duke employees and contracts.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockTech Leads Stock Rebound Even as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Japanese institutional manag

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

    The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What That Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in May. In order to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May. Investors rely on dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility, and the regular […]

  • 2 REITs That Are Way More Resilient Than Tech Stocks

    Go-go tech stocks have captured trillions of dollars of investor attention for years, and for good reason. Indeed, comparing the performance of the two largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the logistics and self-storage space, respectively, with two of the FAANGs makes you wonder whether those humble real estate investments have the real teeth here. The FAANGs are the big five of technology stocks: Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet.

  • Here's why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is still bullish on Teladoc after the stock plunged 50%

    "We do believe that Teladoc's long-term competitive position and product differentiation are unmatched, gearing it for superior growth," Ark said.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Elon Musk and Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • Wall Street Is So Terrified, Stocks Might Be Ready to Rise

    Fed rate decision, April jobs report on tap, highlights from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, Pelosi pledges U.S. support for Ukraine, and other news to start your day.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in May

    Over the past two years, it's cryptocurrencies that have left stocks eating their dust. Whereas the benchmark S&P 500 has gained more than 90% since bouncing off of its COVID-19 pandemic low in March 2020, the aggregate value of all digital currencies has soared from $141 billion to more than $1.8 trillion. While there's a lot of excitement surrounding blockchain technology, smart contracts, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and blockchain-based gaming, not all cryptocurrencies are going to be winners.

  • Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger called out stock-market gamblers, dismissed bitcoin as worthless, and underlined the risks of inflation. Here are their 12 best quotes from Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting.

    The billionaire investors touched on Robinhood, reflected on the pandemic, and emphasized the risks of speaking up about political issues.