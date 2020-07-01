Duke Energy Florida proposes new program providing solar access to customers while lowering bills over time

- Program will connect customers to cost-effective, large-scale solar energy

- Residential and small business customers can go 100% solar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida (DEF) today filed a proposed new Clean Energy Connection (CEC) Program with the Florida Public Service Commission.

The announcement is the latest advancement in Duke Energy's commitment to solar energy.

If approved by the commission, the program will provide Duke Energy Florida customers with about 750 megawatts (MW) of new, cost-effective solar power – offering more options for qualified residential, business and local government customers to share in a slice of the company's solar energy production on a voluntary basis.

Duke Energy plans to invest an estimated $1 billion in its new solar power plants across Florida in the next three years. The first plants will go online in 2022 and more will follow through 2024.

"The Clean Energy Connection Program is delivering on what our customers want – affordable clean energy options. It will be a measurable way for customers to share in reducing carbon emissions," said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We know that larger-scale solar is the most cost-effective way to get the benefits of solar on our entire system and this program gives customers, especially those who may not have the ability to install solar at home, a compelling alternative to rooftop panels."

The program directly supports the development and construction of new cost-effective, utility-owned, solar power plants interconnected to the Florida power grid.

"We appreciate Duke Energy's development of the CEC program, which is another step in the right direction. Our initial subscription represents our commitment to work with DEF and others in the state for more ambitious renewable energy goals and a just transition to clean energy," said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

How the program works

Customers can subscribe to kilowatt blocks of solar power from the company's Clean Energy Connection solar portfolio. The monthly subscription fee will help pay for the cost of construction and operation of the solar power plants and is conveniently added to a customer's regular electric bill.

Participating customers can subscribe to blocks of solar generation equivalent to 1 kilowatt (kW) of solar power per block and receive bill credits based on their subscription size and the solar energy that is produced by the Clean Energy Connection solar facilities each month.

The monthly subscription fee is fixed at $8.35 per kW. A customer with average usage of 1,000 kWh/month would need to subscribe to approximately 5 kW to cover their full usage. Subscribers receive bill credits based on their subscription size and the solar energy that is produced by the Clean Energy Connection solar facilities each month.

The bill credit rate for the first 36 months of the program participation will be 4 cents per kWh (kilowatt-hour), then the bill credit rate increases by 1.5% every year. The bill credit amount varies each month with the actual solar energy produced, where it may be greater during the months with more direct sunlight.

For a residential customer subscribing to a 5-kW block, the month-to-month impact will vary, but the net annual impact in year one is estimated to be a charge of about $6. Starting in year five, the annual bill credit is estimated to exceed the subscription fee. By year seven, customer credits are expected to exceed the charges paid to date for the program.