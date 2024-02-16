Duke Energy Foundation to give $4,000 in grants to Cass County

Feb. 16—Cass County Emergency Management Agency will soon receive $4,000 from Duke Energy Foundation as part of $200,000 given out as grants to first responders across the state, according to a press release. The money Cass County Emergency Management Agency receives will be used to sponsor a hazardous materials technician certification course.

"When severe weather strikes, we rely on strong partnerships with local emergency management and law enforcement agencies to effectively respond and restore power in affected communities," president of Duke Energy Indiana Stan Pinegar said in the release. "These grants will help give first responders the tools and training they need to respond to any emergency."

The funding will help public safety agencies increase their response capabilities during severe weather and other emergencies through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training.

In addition, Fulton County will receive a grant of $5,000, which will be used to conduct a hazardous materials tabletop exercise. The City of Delphi Police Department also will receive $6,500 to support the purchase of a vehicle that can access trails and other confined areas in emergencies.

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work, and contributes more than $2 million a year in charitable gifts to Indiana, the press release says. More information about the foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/Foundation.