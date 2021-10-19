Duke Energy Partners With Nest Renew From Google on Innovative Solutions

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) announced it is partnering with Nest Renew from Google, a service for compatible Nest thermostats* that makes it easier to participate in energy programs that save energy and support a clean energy future.

“Customer expectations are changing and this collaboration with Google is a great example of how we’re looking for innovative solutions to help our customers save money, conserve energy and invest in renewable energy,” said Harry Sideris, executive vice president, customer experience, solutions and services at Duke Energy.

Duke Energy’s 7.9 million electric customers continue to benefit from rates below the national average from cleaner energy, while also receiving strong reliability. In addition to this new program, Duke Energy offers new rate designs and flexible energy use programs to help customers save money.

Nest Renew is designed to work with compatible Nest thermostats in areas served by major continental U.S. grids, to help customers make a positive difference on the environment. As the program evolves, more capabilities are expected to be added for customers.

“Achieving the energy sector’s climate goals requires a wide range of strategies, and by partnering with Google on Nest Renew, Duke Energy provides new opportunities to collaborate towards the deployment of new renewable energy resources,” said Hannah Bascom, Google’s head of energy partnerships. “We’re eager to work with Duke Energy to engage consumers in programs that promote a clean, resilient and flexible grid of the future.”

Nest Renew will be rolling out an early preview by invitation beginning this fall.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America’s largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Story continues

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune’s 2021 “World’s Most Admired Companies” list and Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers” list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy’s illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

*Nest Renew requires the 3rd generation Nest Learning thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, or the newest Nest Thermostat connected to a Google account (sold separately).

Media contact: Loree ElswickEmail: Loree.Elswick@duke-energy.comMedia line: 800.559.3853

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/duke-energy-partners-with-nest-renew-from-google-on-innovative-solutions-578243811