Duke Energy program lets electric car owners rent chargers

Drivers with electric vehicles now have another option for at-home charging.

Duke Energy is launching an electric vehicle rental charger program in North Carolina. The Charger Solution program allows businesses, apartment complexes and homeowners to lease chargers for electric vehicles.

The idea is that customers don’t have to pay the cost of buying a charger but can still charge at a lower cost. The utility said the residential options start at $14 per month.

North Carolina is focused on adding more EV charging stations across the state.

Earlier this month, the North Carolina Department of Transportation released a map of proposed sites. There are two proposed charging stations in Mecklenburg County, both of which will be on W.T. Harris Boulevard. One would be near Interstate 77 and the other off Interstate 485 in north Charlotte.

