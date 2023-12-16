Duke Energy: Severe weather may bring widespread power outages to WNC; snow incoming

ASHEVILLE — As a severe weather system is expected to move through North Carolina on Dec. 17, bringing strong winds and rain to Western North Carolina, Duke Energy is preparing for possible widespread power outages.

There is a low-pressure system forming off the Gulf Coast of Florida, which is expected to lift through the South into the coastal plain of North Carolina and have an impact in WNC, according to meteorologist Clay Chaney with the National Weather Service.

“We are expecting pretty gusty winds, with frequent wind gusts of 30-40 mph in Western North Carolina as this system is moving in, on top of the rainfall that is expected,” Chaney said.

“Some areas along the Blue Ridge at the highest peaks could see wind gusts as high as 50 mph,” Chaney added. “That could bring down some tree limbs or weak trees and could cause some isolated power outages.”

I-26 plane crash: Update: NCDOT: All Asheville I-26 lanes reopen near airport after plane crash closures

Rain is expected to start late in the evening Dec. 16, continuing throughout the day Dec. 17. Asheville could see up to an inch of rainfall and areas along the Blue Ridge Mountains could see 1-2 inches, according to Chaney. Areas further east toward Charlotte are expected to be hit the hardest, with up to 3 inches of rain.

Mount Mitchell could see peak wind gusts up to 70 mph overnight Dec. 17 and into the next morning, with rainfall totals of about 2 inches, according to the NWS.

“Duke Energy meteorologists are tracking this significant weather event, and our crews are prepared to restore power as safely and quickly as possible,” Duke’s storm director for the Carolinas, Jason Hollifield, said in a news release. "It is our priority to keep our customers informed and urge them to prepare in advance.”

High winds and saturated ground may lead to downed trees, limbs and power lines, as well as impede Duke Energy workers’ ability to assess storm damage and restore power, the release states.

Snowfall expected in WNC

Once the pressure system passes, the rain will likely turn to snow, powdering the ridgetops around WNC. Even Asheville may get a light dusting of snowfall.

“As the colder air moves in, we’ll have some lingering moisture that will produce some snow showers across the mountains,” Chaney said.

During the day and into the night of Dec. 18, Asheville may see a light accumulation of less than an inch of snow. Areas closer to the Tennessee boarder will likely get 1-3 inches, Chaney said. Elevations above 3,500 feet could get 4-6 inches of snowfall, with Mount Mitchell expected to see 1-2 inches.

Chances of snow this winter: Answer Woman: Will Asheville have a white Christmas this year?

Snow in WNC: Who got snow in Western North Carolina? Blue Ridge Parkway still closed in Asheville?

How to stay safe and report power outages

Duke Energy is encouraging customers to prepare for an extended power outage after severe weather. Some storm tips include:

Keep a storm emergency kit handy, that could include medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits.

Have a plan to move family members, especially those with special needs, to a safe, alternative location in the event of an extended power outage.

Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged.

Keep a portable radio or TV or a NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

Duke brings solar energy to Asheville: Duke Energy's new Asheville solar facility will power 1,800 homes

After the storm passes, stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging and consider all lines energized. If a power line falls on an occupied car, stay in the car. If the occupants must exit, be sure to jump clear of the car and make sure no body part is touching the car when landing on the ground.

Duke Energy customers who experience an outage can report it in the following ways:

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app — Download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Call the automated outage-reporting system, at: 800.POWERON (800.769.3766).

Visit Duke Energy’s interactive outage map to find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.

Solar energy compensation: Answer Woman: Will Duke Energy stop compensating customers who contribute solar energy?

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Severe weather may bring power outages, snow to WNC, Duke Energy says