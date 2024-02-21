Duke Energy supports first-responders with grants

Feb. 21—PLAINFIELD — First-responders across Indiana, including local police, fire and emergency management agencies, will benefit from more than $200,000 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation.

The funding will help public safety agencies increase their response capabilities during severe weather and other emergencies through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training.

"When severe weather strikes, we rely on strong partnerships with local emergency management and law enforcement agencies to effectively respond and restore power in affected communities," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "These grants will help give first responders the tools and training they need to respond to any emergency."

During major emergencies and natural disasters, local emergency management agencies play a critical role in providing information, resources and support that Duke Energy relies on to speed power restoration for its customers.

"Successful preparedness, response and recovery requires a community approach," said Sean Stoops, chief of the Avon Police Department. "We envisioned equipping all of our patrol vehicles with automated external defibrillators (AEDs). With the support of Duke Energy and other community partners, we were able to bring that goal to fruition, purchasing 35 AEDs that our officers can use to deliver life-saving measures to a person in cardiac arrest."

Those agencies receiving a grant include:

Bartholomew County EMA: $8,000 to purchase new water rescue equipment, including a new motor for an airboat.

Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office: $5,000 to support public safety measures and preparations ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Brown County EMA: $5,500 to help equip a Brown County EMA emergency operations center with computers, monitors, software and other electrical components.

Fayette County EMA: $10,000 to purchase portable, two-way radios and firefighter breathing apparatus.

Franklin County EMA: $10,000 to fund new equipment and training, including an unmanned aerial vehicle with thermal and infrared technology, water rescue equipment, and mass sheltering items such as cots and personal care kits.

Jennings County EMA: $5,000 to equip the department's disaster response vehicle with a thermal imaging camera and provide weather alert radios to local residents.

Town of Dunreith Fire Department: $4,000 to purchase new firefighter boots.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/Foundation.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier. — Information provided