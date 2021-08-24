Duke Energy Teams With Accenture and Microsoft to Develop First-of-its-kind Methane-emissions Monitoring Platform

·5 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Duke Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., August 24, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) announced it is working with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) on the development of a new technology platform designed to measure actual baseline methane emissions from natural gas distribution systems.

This unique platform will provide near-real-time data collection, allowing Duke Energy’s field response teams to more rapidly identify and repair methane leaks.

The cloud-hosted platform will track and prioritize data associated with leaks using advanced detection methods such as satellites, fixed-wing aircraft and ground-level sensing technology. The new sensor technology can detect trace levels of methane emissions that current technology may not identify. The new platform will augment the company’s drive toward net-zero methane emissions in its natural gas business by 2030.

As a part of this effort, the companies will execute monthly satellite captures in Greenville, S.C., beginning in August to further refine the technology for identifying methane leaks on Duke Energy's pipeline system. Duke Energy anticipates implementing its methane-monitoring platform by October 2021.

Duke Energy began testing satellites for detecting leaks on its natural gas system in 2020. The company found satellite detection has the potential to be more accurate and an expedient way to locate leaks when compared to traditional leak survey methods such as aerial and foot patrols.

“This platform will re-imagine how natural gas local distribution companies calculate methane emissions and perform leak surveys and improve the expediency in which leaks may be repaired, resulting in dramatically lower methane emissions,” said Brian Weisker, senior vice president and chief operations officer, natural gas at Duke Energy. “The current industry standard uses calculated data to report methane emissions, which leaves room for inaccuracies when it comes to actual methane levels.”

To help design the Microsoft Azure-based platform to handle a high volume of data from a variety of sources, Accenture – in collaboration with Avanade, its joint venture with Microsoft – will apply its experience in analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. These technologies will help drive the insights from the platform for improving operations and delivering on the methane emissions goal.

“Our work with Duke Energy and Microsoft demonstrates how technology, innovation and artificial intelligence can help address sustainability challenges,” said Mark Schuler, a managing director in Accenture’s utilities practice. “Together, we can show others how to achieve their sustainability goals and make it an integral part of delivering value for all stakeholders, and not as one-off practices.”

“We are looking forward to contributing to this collaboration with Duke Energy, Accenture and Avanade in supporting Duke Energy’s progress to net-zero methane by 2030,” said Darryl Willis, Microsoft corporate vice president of energy and sustainability. “This is a great example of innovation and collaboration coming together to enable industries to more accurately detect, calculate and report on emissions and take action.”

Methane makes up nearly 10% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions every year, according to recent estimates from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, with the energy sector being one of the largest sources of U.S. methane emissions.

To learn more about Duke Energy’s climate goals, visit duke-energy.com/our-company/sustainability.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America’s largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune’s 2021 “World’s Most Admired Companies” list and Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers” list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy’s illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services – all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Duke Energy media contact: Valerie Patterson800.559.3853

Accenture media contact: Guy Cantwell281.900.9089

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/duke-energy-teams-with-accenture-and-microsoft-to-develop-first-of-its-kind-methane-emissions-monitoring-platform-889771831

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Don't touch!: Why you can't help baby sea turtles on Florida beaches

    Every spring and summer, sea turtles begin crawling onto our beaches and finding nice, safe spots to lay their eggs.Thousands of those eggs, up and down the west coast of Florida, are now starting to hatch.Here’s the deal, though: They don’t need your help. As cute as these babies are, they are protected, and they need the experience of crawling from their nests to the water in order to orient themselves to the world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.So s

  • Watch: Curious ‘sea alien’ tries to communicate with diver

    An ecotourism operator in Mexico said he seemed to gaze into the eyes of a “sea alien” during a recent close encounter with a false killer whale.

  • Port Of Oakland Tests Drayage With Class 8 Peterbilt Electric Trucks

    Ten Class 8 Peterbilt Model 579EVs running drayage in the Port of Oakland illustrate two facts of heavy-duty electrification: Class 8 Battery-electric trucks are for real. They only work where infrastructure is in place to charge them. Shippers Transport Express (STE) has both working for it in a three-month demonstration. "With the recent completion of the charging infrastructure at the Port of Oakland, right now is the perfect time to put our 10 Peterbilt Model 579EVs into service and demonstr

  • I wasted $40 on a couple of nearly unusable gas cans: Here's how to find a good one

    Why are so many gasoline cans so hard to use? More important, how do you pick a can that won’t turn you into a walking wick?

  • Drought worsens in Southern California, with Ventura County in worst category

    Northwest L.A. County, Ventura County, parts of San Bernardino County and others fall into a federal report's highest range — 'exceptional drought.'

  • Mineworx Likely to be First CleanTech Solution to Recover Diesel Catalytic Converters

    Image provided by http://times-herald.com/ Americans own over 276 million vehicles. Since 1977, cars and trucks sold in the U.S. needed to have catalytic converters. A catalytic converter is one of the most important components of a vehicle. The device controls harmful emissions by breaking down toxic gases and converts them into carbon dioxide and water vapor before being emitted into the atmosphere. Catalytic converters have an intrinsic value as they contain between 3 to 7 grams of platinum a

  • Watch: Trout fall from sky into Colorado’s remote lakes

    Dozens of Colorado’s high-altitude lakes received thousands of cutthroat trout fingerlings last Monday and Tuesday as part of the state’s aerial stocking program.

  • Hurricane center watching two Atlantic disturbances with a third forming in Caribbean

    A few days into the beginning of peak hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three disturbances in the Atlantic, all with moderate chances of developing this week.

  • Eruption of underwater volcano creates new island off Japan coast

    The new island, resulting from an eruption from the undersea Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano, is located about 1,200 kilometres south of Tokyo, near Iwo Jima.

  • Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

    Mexican scientists have developed a unique "nanobubble" system using solar energy to improve water quality in the canals of Mexico City's Xochimilco ecological zone, a popular tourist attraction. Officials in Mexico City have been focused on cleaning up the long-polluted waters of Xochimilco, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the few areas of the capital that still boasts canal networks dating back to Aztec times. A team of researchers from the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav) has developed a method using solar energy to activate a pump that sends cleansing "nanobubbles" into the water.

  • California’s Caldor fire burns 100,000 acres as it rips through small towns

    Surging blaze has destroyed more than 500 structures amid extremely dry conditions as western Nevada blanketed by smoke The raging Caldor fire in northern California has burned more than 100,000 acres and destroyed more than 500 structures after surging over the weekend. Fueled by warm winds and drought-stricken vegetation, the fire, burning south-west of Lake Tahoe, surged through more than 30,000 acres in two days and by Monday morning had consumed about 106,500 acres. Crews battling the blaze

  • Letters to the Editor: Hydrogen car naysayers sound like battery EV critics 20 years ago

    Drivers of hydrogen-powered vehicles say they accept the limitations that come with being the early adopters of cleaner technology.

  • China Muscles In on Middle East Renewables With Alcazar Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China is making one of its biggest pushes yet into Middle Eastern renewable energy.A group led by state power firm China Three Gorges Corp. is buying Alcazar Energy Partners, a Dubai-based wind and solar developer. The announcement on Monday confirmed a Bloomberg News report last week. While financial details weren’t disclosed, Bloomberg reported earlier that a deal could value Alcazar at about $1 billion, including debt.“The region has really high growth prospects,” Daniel Calder

  • 3,000 villagers in India held a feast to mourn a beloved bull that lived with them for 20 years

    Around 3,000 people in the Indian village of Kurdi attended a grand death feast for Babuji the bull, a beloved animal in the village.

  • Dawn of the electric vehicle age? One car shopper’s experience.

    For all the talk of electric vehicles, a true shift in the market – and among consumers – remains elusive. What needs to change to make that happen?

  • A gruesome video shows a giant tortoise crushing a baby tern's skull in its jaws

    Tortoises tend to eat plants, but scientists filmed one hunting a bird and biting its head. This behavior could be more common than we think.

  • Why Environmentalists Are Fighting Renewable Energy Development

    Property owners in the windy and sunny parts of the U.S. are pushing back against large-scale renewable energy development, opposition that researchers say could slow the transition to a cleaner economy. Photo: Aaron Yoder/WSJ

  • Major cleanup ahead following heavy rainfall in Middlesex County

    Many homes were flooded, authorities were telling people to stay where they are until trained search and rescue teams can get to them.

  • Henri leaves $12B in damage in Northeast. Some have lost everything.

    The damage and economic loss from Henri was probably $8 billion to $12 billion, according to AccuWeather Founder Dr. Joel Myers.

  • Caldor Fire grows in size, remains uncontained

    Eight days since its ignition, Northern California's Caldor Fire has grown to 98,149 acres and remains 0% contained, according to an update from Cal Fire on Sunday.Driving the news: El Dorado National Forest supervisor Jeff Marsolais said at a briefing Saturday that firefighters are seeing fuel conditions that even those who have "spent their whole careers fighting fire have never seen before."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn