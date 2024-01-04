Duke Energy anticipates high power usage on Friday

Duke Energy sent a text message to customers’ phones Thursday to say that it anticipates a high energy demand on Friday.

I’ve reached out to Duke Energy for more information about this message sent to some customers: Duke Energy: Tomorrow, 2024-01-05, we anticipate energy demand to be high. Please take steps to minimize power use from 6:00 to 9:00 am to keep energy demand low. — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 4, 2024

Temperatures Friday will be cold, but not the coldest we’ve seen this week. Read the last forecast from Channel 9 Meteorologist John Ahrens here.

Duke Energy is asking people to minimize power usage from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday to keep demand low.

After the text message was sent, Duke Energy clarified with Channel 9′s Joe Bruno that there is no imminent threat to the power grid.

The text message was part of an “educational program.”

Duke Energy statement:

“This is part of an educational program to help customers be aware of their energy use on days when there is higher than usual demand for electricity.

“The goal is to help them be as mindful as possible of their energy usage on cold days. There is no imminent threat to the grid, but we will be doing our part during cold weather to help manage energy across the grid, and hope our customers will also engage with us.”

