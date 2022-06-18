Duke Energy's (NYSE:DUK) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last month. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 14%, less than the market return of 59%.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Duke Energy achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 4.0% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 3% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Duke Energy's TSR for the last 5 years was 40%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Duke Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 2.0% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 7% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Duke Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Duke Energy (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

