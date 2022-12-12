Duke Farms in Hillsborough closed Sunday after report of fugitive in area

HILLSBOROUGH – Duke Farms was closed Sunday as a precaution while authorities searched for a wanted suspect from Pennsylvania who may have been in the area.

Hillsborough police were alerted by detectives in Whitehall Township in the Lehigh Valley at about 4:49 a.m. Sunday that Alvin Williams, 42, of Whitehall and formerly of Monroe, may have been in the area of Duke Farms after the detectives said they had received a cellphone ping.

Duke Farms security was advised of the report and the estate was closed for the day, including the farmers market.

Aerial surveillance and a foot search of the area of the ping were conducted, but nothing was located, according to Hillsborough police.

No vehicles reported to have been operated by Williams were located, police said, adding that Williams has no known ties to Hillsborough.

The search ended Sunday afternoon when authorities believed that Williams was no longer in the area. Cellphone pings confirmed that Williams was out of New Jersey, police said.

Police emphasized there was no evidence that Williams was actually on foot on the Duke estate. Police said there was no evidence to suggest the public was ever in danger.

A staging area was set up at the jughandle of Route 206 and Dukes Parkway East. Dukes Parkway West at Route 206 was also closed.

Participating in the investigation were the Hillsborough Police Department, Manville Police Department, Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, Somerset County Sheriff's Office, New Jersey State Police, Millstone Valley Fire Department, Robert Wood Johnson EMS, Hillsborough Township Office of Emergency Management and the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

