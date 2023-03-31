Duke legend Christian Laettner on Scheyer, transfer portal and team expectations

Wrestle Zone

Cody Rhodes says he almost got into a fist fight with Seth Rollins. Rhodes returned to WWE at WWE WrestleMania 38, where he was revealed as Rollins’ mystery opponent. He defeated the former world champion at WrestleMania, and their feud continued over the next few months. Rhodes beat Rollins at both WrestleMania Backlash and WWE […] The post Cody Rhodes: I Came Close To Getting Into A Fist Fight With Seth Rollins appeared first on Wrestlezone.