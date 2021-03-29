Duke Realty Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $42.84 per share and the market cap of $16 billion, Duke Realty stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Duke Realty is shown in the chart below.





Because Duke Realty is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 7.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.16% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Duke Realty has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Duke Realty is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Duke Realty is poor. This is the debt and cash of Duke Realty over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Duke Realty has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $993.2 million and earnings of $0.8 a share. Its operating margin is 27.52%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Duke Realty is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Duke Realty over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Duke Realty's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79% of the companies in REITs industry. Duke Realty's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Duke Realty's return on invested capital is 3.30, and its cost of capital is 4.39. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Duke Realty is shown below:

To conclude, The stock of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Duke Realty stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

