Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) insiders need another UK£11k to breakeven on a UK£525k stock purchase even after recent gains

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders who purchased UK£525k worth of Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 13% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at UK£11k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Director Charles Cannon-Brookes bought UK£350k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.35 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.34 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Duke Royalty insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Duke Royalty is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Duke Royalty Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Duke Royalty insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about UK£3.5m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Duke Royalty Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Duke Royalty shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Duke Royalty insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Duke Royalty (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of WH Smith PLC ( LON:SMWH ) by taking the expected...

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying IXICO plc (LON:IXI)?

    IXICO plc ( LON:IXI ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in...

  • Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) delivers shareholders respectable 64% return over 1 year, surging 31% in the last week alone

    The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by...

  • Scale of Europe’s Energy Turmoil Exposed in Frenzied Crisis Week

    (Bloomberg) -- European ministers sounded defiant as they met in Brussels to deliberate plans aimed at halting the spiral in energy prices.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96“We will prevail,” European U

  • Scholz Says Germany Prepared for Russia Gas Halt Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Europe are prepared to weather the fallout should Russia decide to halt gas deliveries altogether, the country’s chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement Saturday.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reig

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance. In addition, there are income investors, who strictly look for stocks that will provide high-yield dividends year after

  • Down Between 18% and 37%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines

    After a scorching rebound between roughly mid-June and mid-August, the broader stock market has taken a turn as the economy begins to show signs of weakening. Long-term investors are no strangers to economic cycles. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), and Celanese (NYSE: CE) are three dividend stocks that are down big off their highs.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

    Cathie Wood became a growth-investing legend in 2020, but that was two long years ago. The co-founder, CEO, and chief stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been struggling since her breed of disruptive growth stocks corrected sharply starting last year, but she's not altering her approach. Wood is still adding to some of her top growth stocks, even as they continue to sell off.

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumps as the SPAC gets more time to gather shareholder approval to extend a merger deadline with Donald Trump's Truth Social

    Digital World stretched its vote deadline after landing a $2.8 million deposit in its trust account from a company controlled by DWAC's CEO.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 10 Years

    Here are three dividend-paying stocks that could double your money in under 10 years, either through price appreciation, dividend growth, or both. Both of those video games have virtual monopolies in the markets for their respective sports, and they produce steady profits each and every year. With its diversification across multiple genres, EA has been able to ride the steady growth of the video game industry over the last few decades.

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • Slumping U.S. stock market technical indicators flash warning sign

    Indicators that investors use to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market have taken a turn for the worse, fueling worries that the benchmark index may revisit its mid-June bear market low. The S&P 500 is down 7% since mid-August following a sharp summer rally, battered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates higher than previously anticipated in its fight to bring down consumer prices from their 40-year highs. "I had to downgrade the market technically, given how severe the decline has been over the last three weeks," said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors.

  • Jim Cramer is Talking About These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about in September. If you want to explore more stocks that journalist investor, Jim Cramer, is talking about in September, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Talking About These 5 Stocks in September. Jim Cramer has acquired […]

  • Here's how much the new Starbucks CEO could make in his first year

    A regulatory filing offers details about Laxman Narasimhan's compensation ahead of his move to the Seattle coffee giant.

  • New way to track suspect credit card sales of guns and ammo

    A CBS News investigation found credit card companies initially resisted the proposal.

  • Liquidity in the US Treasury market represents the biggest systemic risk to stocks since the 2007 housing bubble, BofA says

    "While this sounds like a bad science-fiction movie, it is unfortunately a real threat," Bank of America said.

  • The No-Brainer Crypto That Some Billionaires Could Regret Not Buying

    Some of the top billionaires in the world may not be bullish on Bitcoin now, but they might regret that decision later.