Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) insiders need another UK£11k to breakeven on a UK£525k stock purchase even after recent gains

Insiders who purchased UK£525k worth of Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 13% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at UK£11k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Duke Royalty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Director Charles Cannon-Brookes bought UK£350k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.35 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.34 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Duke Royalty insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Duke Royalty Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Duke Royalty insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about UK£3.5m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Duke Royalty Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Duke Royalty shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Duke Royalty insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Duke Royalty (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

