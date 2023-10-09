Duke student, two teenagers shot and killed: Weekly Homicide Tracker

Last week, a graduate student at Duke and two teenagers were shot and killed in three separate instances.

The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun now list the Triangle’s most recent homicides online on Mondays in this new weekly roundup.

An interactive map, a searchable database, and links to our stories provide details on each death and the status of the investigation.

We are reassessing how we report homicides and violent crime.

▪ We want to rely less, especially on initial stories, on official sources alone.

▪ We want to emphasize trends and tell more about those killed and those affected by loss and violence in their communities.

▪ We want to create time in our reporters’ schedules to go deeper in search of better stories.

To do this, we may forgo separate stories on deaths when there is little information and sometimes not even a victim’s name.

The new homicide tracker, however, will include all violent deaths. (See below.) With the map, you can hover on a dot, learn the basic details and see the location of all homicides. With the database, you will be able to search for incidents by name.

Know that as you do this, we are working to learn more about each case, about the victim and the ripples their death has in the community.

If you know one of the victims of the homicides listed below and would like to tell their story, please contact reporters Colleen Hammond at chammond@newsobserver.com or Aaron Sánchez-Guerra at asanchezguerra@newsobserver.com

These are the homicides in the Triangle from Oct. 2 - 8.

Raleigh homicides

Date: Oct. 2

Victim: Unnamed juvenile male

Age: 17

Location: 5100 block of North New Hope Road

Arrest: David Otu-Tetteh Addy, 23

What we know:

A 17-year-old male was shot on the 5100 block of North New Hope Road in Raleigh. He was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. Police have arrested 23-year-old David Otu-Tetteh Addy and charged him with murder in the juvenile’s death.

Durham homicides

Date: Oct. 2

Victim: Angela Marina Risi

Age: 30

Location: 1000 block of Worth Street

Arrest: Stephon Dubose, 30, of Durham

What we know:

Two women were shot on the 1000 block of Worth Street in Durham on the morning of Oct. 2. Police said both women were taken to the hospital where one died from her injuries. The woman who died was identified as Angela Marina Risi, a graduate student at Duke University.

Date: Oct. 4

Victim: Unnamed male juvenile

Age: 17

Location: 1100 block of Ridgeway Ave.

Arrest: None

What we know:

A 17-year-old male was shot and killed on the 1100 block of Ridgeway Ave. in Durham. Police said initial information led them to believe a woman had also been shot in this incident, but it was later determined her injuries were not from gunshot wounds. Police have not yet made an arrest. Due to the victim’s age, his name has not been released.

Wake County homicides

No new homicides were reported in Wake County between Oct. 2-8.

Orange County homicides

No new homicides were reported in Orange County between Oct. 2-8.

Database editor David Raynor contributed to this report.