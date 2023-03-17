Duke of Sussex argued he could not pay for private security until he had a job

harry - REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Duke of Sussex argued that he and his wife, Meghan, could not afford to pay for their own security until they could earn his own money, court documents have revealed.

Prince Harry sent an email to Sir Edward Young, the late Queen’s private secretary, in April 2020 in which he says he “made it clear we couldn’t afford private security until we were able to earn”.

The message was disclosed in legal documents relating to the Duke’s libel claim against the Mail on Sunday, which hinges on a “false claim” concerning his willingness to pay for his own police protection in the UK.

He has asked Mr Justice Nicklin to rule in his favour without a trial, an application the newspaper said was “wholly without merit”.

The Duke is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article published last February concerning his legal challenge against the Government’s decision to deny him and his family the right to automatic police protection in the UK.

The article said he had tried to keep “secret” parts of his legal fight with the Home Office over his security and had attempted to “spin” the dispute in his favour by claiming he had offered to pay for protection himself.

It suggested that when news of the Duke’s legal battle with the Government was first revealed, his PR team released a statement saying that he had offered to “pay personally for UK police protection”, but that it was refused.

The Duke argued that the story suggested he had lied and had “improperly and cynically tried to manipulate and confuse public opinion”.

Prince Harry insists that he offered to pay for his own security during the so-called Sandringham Summit in January 2020, a meeting at which the late Queen and King Charles were present, but that the offer was dismissed.

He then reiterated the offer at a meeting with Sir Mark Sedwill, then cabinet secretary and UK home security adviser, the following month, he says.

The Duke eventually sought a judicial review against the Home Office decision in September 2021.

However, the newspaper’s case is that the offer was not made or communicated to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) before the Duke launched legal proceedings.

ANL argued at the High Court that the Duke’s criticism of the Government’s decision was “materially misleading”.

Andrew Caldecott KC, for ANL, said that press statements released on the Duke’s behalf suggested he was willing to pay for his protection and that his legal challenge concerned the Government’s refusal to permit him to do so, whereas “the true position” was that he had only made the offer to pay after legal proceedings had commenced.

‘A remarkable submission’

“The public statements were a criticism by a prominent member of the Royal family of an alleged and specified Government decision directly affecting him to his detriment,” he said.

“That is a serious context requiring accuracy. The public statement closes with the words: ‘we feel it necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight’.

“It is a remarkable submission that this is not materially misleading because, in the claimant’s case, an offer was made to his family and dismissed by them.”

Mr Caldecott added in court documents: “It is the more remarkable when the right question is asked: could an honest commentator express the opinion that the public statements (in fact misleading on this premise) were ‘spin’?”

ANL also used as part of its defence a tweet posted by Omid Scobie, who co-authored the Sussex biography Finding Freedom and is described as “a close associate” of the Duke and Duchess.

The publisher said the tweet’s terms were “so clear that further analysis is not needed.”

It said: