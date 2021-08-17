Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘speechless’ – but still speaking out – over fall of Afghanistan

The Duke of Sussex served two tours of duty as part of the Army's mission in Afghanistan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their heartbreak over the state of the "exceptionally fragile" world, saying they have been left speechless by the situation in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry, who served in the country on two frontline tours with the Army, and the Duchess also expressed their distress about the earthquake in Haiti and said they were "scared" amid the new Covid variants and continuing global health crisis.

The couple urged global leaders to speed up humanitarian talks and asked people to support charities trying to help those in need.

In a joint statement on their Archewell website, Harry and Meghan said: "The world is exceptionally fragile right now.

"As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.

"As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend's earthquake, we are left heartbroken.

"And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they have been left 'speechless' at the situation in Afghanistan - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Calling on the international community to alleviate suffering, the Sussexes added: "When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realise it or not.

"And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It's easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action – together.

The statement comes after the Duke of Sussex encouraged veterans to "offer support for one another" following the Taliban's seizure of Kabul.

In his capacity as founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, which helps injured soldiers through their recovery via international sports competitions, Prince Harry said the situation in Afghanistan "resonates" with past participants.

The Duke spent 10 years in the Army, which included two frontline tours to Afghanistan.

As harrowing videos of civilians' desperate attempts to flee from Kabul airport were broadcast around the world after the Taliban captured the capital, the Duke issued a joint statement with senior figures from the Games.

The statement read: "What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community.

"Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.

"We encourage everybody across the Invictus network - and the wider military community - to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."

The Invictus Games has been postponed for two years running due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the next competition is due to be held in The Hague, Holland, in 2022.

Prince Harry was inspired to found the global tournament after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013 and seeing how injured American military personnel thrived on the challenge of taking part in competitive sports that aided their recovery.