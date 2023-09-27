Duke, UNC, NC State release ACC basketball schedules
Duke, UNC, NC State release ACC basketball schedules
Duke, UNC, NC State release ACC basketball schedules
Walker transferred to UNC in part to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
The cover of the UNC Chapel Hill newspaper "The Daily Tar Heel" made headlines this week. Here's why.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Marcus Freeman’s explanation of his coaching gaffe versus Ohio State last Saturday and preview Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup with Duke.
The Chase Center might be getting a second basketball team.
Mulkey used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
On Tuesday evening, the Senate released a deal that is likely to be the last chance to avert a government shutdown before this weekend.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
The U.S. has the highest rate of single parenthood anywhere in the world. Some researchers say family structure is an underappreciated source of many of America's thorniest problems.
Experts explain what parasomnias are and treatment options.
The Astros are now 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the American League. They will play Game 2 of their three-game series on Tuesday.
Jake Dickert misquoted Corso's remarks on "College GameDay" after Washington State beat Oregon State.
Consumer confidence hit its lowest level since May as rising gas and grocery prices weighed on American wallets.
Amazon filed a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon today.
The Xiaomi 13T Pro is yet another Leica-branded smartphone headed to the global smartphone market.
Uber Eats and quick commerce player Getir have inked a grocery delivery partnership, starting in the U.K. The tie-up, which expands the range of groceries on tap for Uber Eats' users, is slated to cover other markets where the pair operate in Europe in the coming weeks -- so presumably it'll launch in Germany and the Netherlands shortly. "The pan-European partnership will go live in U.K. stores today, and across other European countries in the coming weeks, providing Uber Eats users with seamless access to over 2,000 products, with deliveries expected to be made in minutes," the pair wrote in a press release.
It opens to all orders in February 2024 in the UK, with US sales expected to begin soon after.
We begin our 2023-24 position previews for fantasy basketball with the point guards!
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.
The Irish had a marquee win in their grasp before a forgettable finish. How they deal with the loss could still impact the College Football Playoff picture.