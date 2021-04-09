Duke University to require proof of COVID vaccination for fall semester enrollment

Staff reports
·1 min read

Duke University President Vincent E. Price announced Friday the university will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for new and returning students before they can enroll for the fall semester.

The university will make exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

In a letter to students, faculty and other staff, Price cited Duke researchers’ role in helping to develop three proven vaccines against the coronavirus. He noted the university has made the vaccines available to all students and employees.

“Looking ahead, we know that widespread vaccination will be the only way to facilitate a return to normal and robust campus life,” Price wrote.

“With this in mind, we plan to require all new and returning Duke students to present proof of vaccination to Student Health before they can enroll for the Fall 2021 semester,” he continued. “This policy will cover all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students — in all degree programs — who intend to be on the Duke campus for any period of time starting with the Fall 2021 semester. Documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.”

