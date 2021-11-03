Duke of York’s sex abuse trial set for next year

The Duke of York has strenuously denied allegations made against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre - Virginia Roberts

The Duke of York’s sex abuse trial is expected to be held next autumn, a court has heard, as it emerged his accuser plans to call two British witnesses.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, sitting in New York, told a remote pre-trial hearing that he anticipated the trial to be heard between September and December next year.

It means the allegations are likely to cast a shadow over the majority of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year and that a verdict could coincide with the publication of the Duke of Sussex’s potentially damaging biography, in which he will share the “definitive account” of his life.

David Boies, who represents the Duke’s accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, revealed that he intends to make a formal request via the British court system to speak to two witnesses in the UK.

Witnesses may include Duchess of York

While he did not identify them, it is thought they could include the Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice or a police protection officer.

Ms Giuffre has alleged that the Duke raped or sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, including at the London townhouse of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in London in March 2001. He has denied these allegations.

Prince Andrew, who is always shadowed by his security detail, told BBC Newsnight that he could not have been in a nightclub with his accuser on the night in question as his former wife, the Duchess of York, was away and that as such, he had taken his daughter, Princess Beatrice, to a party at Pizza Express in Woking.

Mr Boies told the court of the UK witnesses: “I think we may be able to get them to appear voluntarily, but…. we ought to know that within the next two or three weeks.”

‘Lurid’ sexual abuse claims

Both sides said they intended to call between eight and 12 witnesses. Mr Boies said depositions could begin promptly, although some “may not have identified for another two months”.

In a 36-page legal memorandum accompanying a motion to dismiss the case, the Duke’s lawyers last week accused Ms Giuffre of making “lurid” sexual abuse claims in order to secure “another payday at his expense”.

They quoted a newspaper report that described Ms Giuffre as a “money-hungry sex kitten” and former friends who say she enjoyed living the high life and bragging about the money she made from her association with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

Mr Boies will respond to the Duke’s rebuttal on November 29. The Duke’s lawyers will then have until December 13 to reply before the judge either decides to hear oral arguments or issue a written order.

Andrew Brettler, the Duke’s LA-based counsel, told Judge Kaplan that he might call witnesses relating to a new lawsuit filed against Ms Giuffre by a woman who claims to be a victim of Epstein.

The $20m ‘slander’ case

Ms Giuffre said in a series of tweets last year that Rina Oh was Epstein’s girlfriend and had recruited girls for the paedophile.

Ms Oh, who filed the lawsuit in Manhattan’s federal court, is seeking $20 million from Ms Giuffre for “slander” that caused her “humiliation, shame and emotional distress”.

She said authorities including the FBI have agreed with her that she was a young victim of Epstein 20 years ago and not a co-conspirator.

Lawyers for Ms Giuffre did not respond to a request for comment.