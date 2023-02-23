'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider's wife Alicia Allain dead at 53

Former "Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider has announced that his wife, Alicia Allain, has died.

Schneider shared the tragic news to his social media late Tuesday, writing, "My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus."

He also asked the public for privacy, writing, "Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions. If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did."

Allain, a producer and executive director, was just 53. The couple married in 2019.

An obituary from the Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, Louisiana, clarified that Allain passed away surrounded by family at her home on Tuesday.

An additional post shared by the actor and musician detailed his pain: "This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard it said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.' I had no idea what that meant until now. Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together. I miss her more than any words could possibly describe."

He spoke directly to his followers, adding, "Should you see me out there somewhere on the stage or in line at a coffee shop please don’t ask me how I am. The answer is ‘broken’ and it’s currently too difficult for me fathom and certainly too painful to verbalize. She loved you all and spoke of how dedicated and loyal you have been all these years and I love you right along with her. Bare with me down this rutted and treacherous road I never dreamed I’d have to travel. Be patient with my unimaginable process."

Schneider asked his fans to continue to "pray for the strength of myself and my beautiful family to endure these most trying of times," and concluded his message by thanking the Lord "for sharing the gift of Alicia with me," noting he will never be the same.

While a cause of death was not disclosed, both Schneider and Allain had been transparent about Allain's battle with cancer.

In 2020, Schneider and Allain told "Fox & Friends" that Allain had been diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer.

At the time of her diagnosis, Schneider says his wife was "three years into a five-year shelf life."

Allain said that her symptoms consisted of "aches and pains," which eventually "showed up on the skin." After seeking treatment from a dermatologist, Allain learned of her diagnosis.

"I went into like a speed course of reading what path I was going to take and decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals … I really got into a really rigid regimen," she explained of attacking her illness head-on.

Allain, who reached remission, revealed her initial PET scan lit up like a Christmas tree.

"The most recent PET scan shows nada," Schneider clarified.

Schneider and Allain created their own CBD oil, creatively named "CBoD Oil" in honor of his "Dukes of Hazzard" character Bo Duke.

At the time, Schneider told "Fox & Friends" of his oil, "What I honestly believe, and obviously I'm no doctor, but I believe that this is such a natural element that when you take it, your body says, ‘Ahhh.'"

In addition to her daughter and granddaughter, Allain is survived by many other family members.

The obituary for Allain reads, "From Brusly to Hollywood and back, Alicia was a force that inspired others, she was kind and generous to all she met. She always put herself last. She was very protective of her parents. She was mama bear that protected all her cubs. She was a fighter until the end. Alicia will be missed mighty."