A Duketon Mining Limited (ASX:DKM) insider increased their holdings by 61% last year

Looking at Duketon Mining Limited's (ASX:DKM ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Duketon Mining

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Seamus Cornelius made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$810k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.28 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.50. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Duketon Mining insiders own about AU$7.9m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Duketon Mining Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. The insider transactions at Duketon Mining are not inspiring us to buy. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Duketon Mining (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

