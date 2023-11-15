Dukinfield man given hospital order over girlfriend killing

A man who killed his girlfriend in their home has been sentenced to a hospital order.

Daniel Mitchell, 49, of no fixed address, admitted the manslaughter of 49-year-old Alexis Karran on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

She died after she was found with severe head injuries at the home on Winchester Road, Dukinfield, Tameside.

Mitchell will be detained indefinitely until a decision is made to discharge him from hospital.

Greater Manchester Police were alerted to the attack after being informed by a man that he had killed his girlfriend at 09:15 GMT on 6 November 2022.

Ms Karran was transported to Salford Royal Hospital where she later died.

Ms Karran was found unconscious on Winchester Road, Dukinfield

Mitchell was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder but he then underwent a mental health assessment and was detained under the Mental Health Act.

In March, Mitchell was deemed fit to be interviewed and was subsequently charged with her murder.

Mitchell appeared at Manchester Crown Court in October where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Paying tribute, her loved ones said: "Alexis was a very caring person.

"She showed kindness to all she met - to all friends and strangers.

"She was always and will be the best role model for how to live life, that her brother constantly aspired to match."

Duncan Thorpe, senior investigating officer, said: "No family, parent, sibling, or friend should ever have to experience the devastating pain of losing a loved one in such an horrific attack.

"Throughout this challenging journey, our dedicated officers have provided support to Alexis's family.

"Our collective thoughts are with them as they continue to grapple with this profound grief."

