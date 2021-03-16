Dulce man is charged in uncle's killing

Mar. 16—State prosecutors have charged a Dulce man with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of his uncle in February in the small Jicarilla Apache community in far Northern New Mexico.

His attorney said he acted in self-defense.

Elmo Sandoval, 52, is being held in the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla on a cash-only bond. Public defender Sydney West said she intends to ask the state District Court to release him with no bond or a signature bond because, she argued, he has no criminal history and there is no reason to believe he would flee.

"Even though he is a large man, he really was known as the gentle giant in high school," West said.

Jicarilla Apache police arrested Sandoval on Feb. 24 after responding to calls of shots fired on J8 Road in Dulce, according to a report from the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office.

The report said a Jicarilla officer who arrived first at the scene found Sandoval sitting in his truck with a gun in his hand, which he was pointing at a man lying on the ground. Sandoval told the officer the man was his uncle Duane Sandoval.

It's unclear when Duane Sandoval died. Reports said representatives from the state Office the Medical Investigator arrived and pronounced him dead several hours after law enforcement responded.

According to the sheriff's office report, Elmo Sandoval said he'd gone to his land off J8 Road to feed his horse, and when he stopped to open a gate, his uncle showed up and began banging on his truck door.

His window was broken, Elmo Sandoval told the officer, so he had to open his door to speak with his uncle. The two got into an argument over who owned the land and who might have recently vandalized Elmo Sandoval's tractor and stole some items from him, he said.

Duane Sandoval, 60, lunged into the truck's cab and started hitting him, according to his nephew.

He said he used his left art to block his uncle from hitting him and pulled his Glock .45 out of his right jacket pocket "to stop the actions and violence of his uncle Duane," the report said.

"Elmo stated the gun went off several times inside of the cab of his vehicle and Duane fell back onto the ground ... and was laying there cussing and yelling at him."

Elmo Sandoval told police he had held his uncle at gunpoint and called 911 to get the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office to respond, but Duane Sandoval's wife, who was at her home about 50 feet away, already had called the Jicarilla Apache Police Department.

An officer from that agency arrived first and took Elmo Sandoval into custody.

Duane Sandoval's wife, Theresa Sandoval, said she heard one shot and thought it was the television, then heard two more shots and called the tribal police department, according to a criminal complaint. About two minutes later, she told police, she heard two more shots, looked outside and saw a Jicarilla officer had arrived.

Rio Arriba County Magistrate Judge Joseph Madrid initially set Elmo Sandoval's bond at $100,000 cash. He later reduced it to 20 percent of the $100,000, according to court records, but Sandoval was still in custody Monday.

Cash bonds normally are used only if a court finds the defendant is a flight risk. If a judge finds someone poses a danger to the community, they can be held without bond.

Neither happened in this case.

"It very much appears to be self-defense outright at this point," West said, adding Elmo Sandoval has no history of crime or violence.

The only reason the court gave for setting a cash bond at Sandoval's preliminary hearing was that he lives in the Jicarilla Apache Nation, she said.

"He's a Native American living on the reservation, so when he gets on the reservation, the state doesn't have jurisdiction. That was the only reason given, that he was a flight risk," West said.

"I don't think the fact that he lives on the reservation is enough," she said, adding Sandoval has no history of failing to appear for a court hearing.

Elmo Sandoval told police his father died about six years ago, which is when his uncle began to show hostility toward him.

Duane Sandoval was born in Santa Fe into the Beehai Clan, or Tl'ááshchí'í (Red Bottom People Clan), according to his obituary in the Navajo Times.

His father and mother were Jicarilla Apache and Navajo, respectively, and he worked for the Jicarilla Apache Nation as a contract roads director, the obituary says. He had eight brothers and four sisters, including Elmo Sandoval's father.

Duane Sandoval graduated from Dulce High School and attended Brigham Young University before transferring to the University of New Mexico, where he earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, according to the Navajo Times.

He enjoyed horseback riding "and riding the range in the care of the family livestock."