Dulce man convicted of aggravated sexual abuse

A Dulce man was found guilty last week of aggravated sexual abuse by a federal grand jury in a 2022 case involving a young girl.

According to a news release issued by the New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office, Joel Ruiz, 65, faces a sentence of between 30 years and life in prison after being found guilty of the charge on Jan. 19. The incident took place on the Jicarilla Apache Reservation, but neither Ruiz, nor the victim, are registered members.

Ruiz had been indicted by a federal grand jury on March 8, 2022. Sometime over a four-year period beginning in January 2016, Ruiz used candy to lure a child younger than 12 into his trailer and sexually assaulted her, according to evidence presented at the trial and other court records, the release states. The victim testified that Ruiz abused her when she was 6 or 7 years old.

Another girl testified at the trial that Ruiz had abused her when she was 3 or 4 years old, according to the release. Both victims reported that Ruiz lured them into his trailer with an offer of candy, and they described the abuse in similar terms.

The jury deliberated for a day and a half before returning the guilty verdict, the release states. Ruiz will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing, which has not been scheduled.

The case was investigated by the Farmington resident agency of the FBI’s Albuquerque field office with assistance from the Jicarilla Apache Police Department.

