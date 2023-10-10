How dull is too dull? The questions surrounding Keir Starmer

Things might be very different if Sir Keir Starmer had borrowed a trick or two off Boris Johnson. Boris is Johnson’s middle name. He is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Starmer’s middle name is Rodney, which has a whole Only Fools and Horses vibe, doesn’t it?

Instead of having to remind us that he is not a toff, that he is the son of a nurse and a toolmaker, we would just know. But Starmer is not in the business of fools or of frightening the horses, he is in the business of winning an election.

All the talk of Labour being in ‘touching distance’ or near the ‘finishing line’ is premature speculation. Can they take Scotland? We could be a year away from an election so despite the polls, Labour must look capable, not cocksure. Nothing can be taken for granted.

The metaphor that Roy Jenkins used to describe Tony Blair’s task of getting into power in 1997 of a man “carrying a priceless Ming vase about a highly polished floor” has been so over-used one feels the vase has already cracked after being held so tightly for so very long.

I get it, of course, the caution; the calculation of Starmer slowly but surely moving his party into the centre as far away from Corbyn as possible. Tetchy old Jezza is not even allowed into the secure zone of the Labour conference. They have finished him off and if he cannot bring himself to condemn Hamas, after what we all wish we had not seen, this is necessary.

Let that part of the Left babble in its bubble about freedom fighters and decolonisation and make moral equivalences with murderers, rapists and anti-Semites. The last Labour conference I was at was a sea of grey hair and Palestinian flags. Most of its own MPs did not attend.

A party that wants to govern knows better and Starmer does know better but there is no getting away from his essential dullness. A long-time Labour member told me she voted for him precisely because of his dullness but now she wants more. This is how many feel.

Speechifying is not everything, but passion matters. Neil Kinnock could move you to tears. You felt Gordon Brown meant every word he said, whether you agreed with it or not. Miliband weirdly became better at speaking when he was no longer leader and could be himself. I never really got Blair’s charisma, as he felt like a hologram to me, but others did. He was taller than I imagined, whereas most famous people are smaller in real life so maybe that’s it.

Starmer, though, remains unknowable. I really don’t need more backstory or – God forbid – his wife introducing him. I want, I suppose, to see his drive, what he’s made of beyond ambition. Ambition gave us Johnson. The reaction is the technocratic entitlement of Sunak.

What is Starmer offering us? When will he dare to be radical rather than managerial? Businesses have flocked to Liverpool for the conference. Mark Carney has endorsed Rachel Reeves, who had some nice phrases. I like “ready to serve” because it runs counter to self-serving Tories. “Rebuilding Britain” is good, as are the buzzwords “security” and “growth” but the conference slogan “Let’s Get Britain’s Future Back” is the product of a brainstorming session that got high on its own supply.

The great fear is that people may tell pollsters that they like Left-wing ideas but won’t vote for them. Actually, though, Left and Right have been redefined since the 2008 crash. The flatlining of the economy means that many want big corporations taxed and there is large support for nationalisation of water and rail, and for green policies that create jobs. Labour is not scared to talk about growth, nor should it be. Support for striking public sector workers remains high; we value teachers and medics clearly, and Labour can be bold about it.

It’s the vision thing. Voters don’t want a slightly better managed version of a failing economy; they want to see something that doesn’t just mend Broken Britain but transforms it. Pragmatism is laudable but hardly electrifying. Too often lately, it feels as if Starmer is keeping the cards so close to his chest that we cannot trust him. This is the kind of ‘careful’ he needs to avoid so I am asking Starmer to rouse me, not just reassure me.I realise that is a big ask but Angela Rayner’s va-va-voom is not enough.

Asking for excitement? What a ludicrously demanding woman I am. But ask yourself what actually floats the boats of the floating voters Labour needs? Time to smash that old Ming vase, Rodney; it turns out to be a replica after all. Show us something real.

