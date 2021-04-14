Duluth East High School lockdown lifted; student in custody

Apr. 14—Duluth East High School went into lockdown Tuesday morning and a student was taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to district spokesperson Katie Kaufman, the school was locked down at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after a staff member found ammunition in a student's locker. The Duluth Police Department was contacted and the school was put on lockdown while the student was taken into custody, a news release said.

Families have been updated and the school and students are safe, Kaufman said.

Police completed their investigation while the school was on lockdown for nearly two hours.

"Duluth police do not believe there is an additional threat to students or staff at this time," a news release from the police department said.

East had a lockdown just over two years ago, April 5, 2019, due to threats of violence being made against Duluth schools, causing buildings to lock down district-wide.

Travis John Anthony Warner Busch, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of making threats of violence and one count of being in possession of a machine gun conversion kit in connection with the incident.

This story was last updated at 1:15 p.m. April 13 with information on the status of lockdown. It was originally posted at 12:25 p.m. April 13.