Duluth East High School student charged with possession of ammunition

Apr. 15—The 16-year-old Duluth East High School student who was taken into custody Tuesday for alleged possession of ammunition has been charged.

The student made his first appearance in Sixth District Court on Wednesday after being charged with possession of ammunition by a minor. He was still being held in the Arrowhead Juvenile Center as of Thursday morning, St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin said. Public defense is representing the juvenile.

On Tuesday morning, a teacher saw a vape cartridge fall out of the student's pocket, according to the criminal complaint. The teacher brought it to the assistant principal, who searched the student's locker and found a loaded handgun magazine.

The student was in class when the ammunition was located, the complaint said. Because the school's student resource officer didn't know if the boy had a weapon, the student was given a hall pass to go to the office and placed in handcuffs once he stepped out of the classroom.

The school was in lockdown for about 90 minutes, during which time police conducted a search for weapons. No weapons were located. Police obtained a warrant to search the student's home. The complaint said no weapon was found in the home, and the boy's mother told police she believed her son found the magazine somewhere.

According to police records, the student confirmed the backpack containing the ammunition was his and that he did not share his locker with anyone. Asked if he knew he couldn't have a loaded magazine on school property, he said he forgot it was in his backpack.