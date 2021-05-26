Duluth homicide victim identified; 2 other men charged in connection with shooting

May 26—A man killed in a shooting Saturday night in Duluth has been identified as 22-year-old Juamada Keller Anderson Jr.

Anderson's identification was revealed in documents filed in State District Court, as Duluth police had still not officially confirmed the victim's identity by Tuesday afternoon.

Anderson was shot once in the head after a fight broke out among several people on the 100 block of East Third Street around 7 p.m. Saturday. The suspect, 17-year-old Patrick Wilson Battees Jr., was arrested nearby. The incident was reportedly captured on surveillance video.

Meanwhile, two other men were formally charged Tuesday with their alleged roles in the case.

A criminal complaint states that Markus Seville Morris, 31, returned gunfire with Battees in an alley near the shooting scene immediate after Anderson was struck. Authorities said Morris fired two rounds, striking a storage shed.

He allegedly was accompanied by 25-year-old Laurel Larice Ladd Jr., who is accused of taking Morris' handgun as the two fled the scene on foot.

Both men's whereabouts were unknown as of Tuesday, leading to the issuance of warrants. Morris is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality. Ladd faces a count of aiding an offender.

Battees made an initial court appearance Monday in juvenile court and is being held at Arrowhead Juvenile Center ahead of an arraignment scheduled for June 3. Prosecutors have filed a motion to have him tried as an adult.

A memorial has sprung up at the shooting scene, where a fluctuating number of family and friends have gathered in recent days.

Adena Watson, a cousin of Anderson's, had been standing there for a several hours already by early Tuesday afternoon.

"That's how we honor him," Watson said, standing next to a friend and another cousin of Anderson's.

Cups of coffee and soda as well as a box of takeout food sat next to candles, along with bouquets of flowers. Balloons decorated the tree across the street.

Asked how she will remember her cousin, Shalya Cornell said: "His smile, his walk, his jokes."

News Tribune staff writer Andee Erickson contributed to this report.

