Duluth man accused of catalytic converter theft in Le Sueur County

Jan. 23—LE CENTER — Investigators reportedly used a DNA analysis to identify and charge a suspect in auto and catalytic converter thefts in Le Sueur County.

Tou Lor, 37, of Duluth, was charged with felonies for motor vehicle theft and damage to property Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the investigation started when a Le Sueur County sheriff's deputy responded to a call about an abandoned Ford F150 in a rural area on May 2, 2021. The deputy contacted the vehicle's owner, who said he had last seen the vehicle earlier that day and hadn't given anyone permission to use it.

The deputy reported finding a crescent wrench and gloves outside the vehicle and sent them to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis, according to the complaint.

The vehicle's battery and catalytic converter were missing. Factoring in additional repairs, the owner estimated the cost to fix it would be $4,000.

The Sheriff's Office reportedly received the BCA's analysis results on Oct. 17, 2022, with the DNA profile indicating that Lor "could not be excluded from being a possible contributor to the items of evidence," according to the complaint.

A sergeant reported meeting with Lor on Dec. 13. The sergeant showed Lor a picture of the vehicle, saying that Lor confirmed he had stolen it to cut out the catalytic converter.

Lor reportedly said he was alone when he drove off in the vehicle but later met up with two other people.

His first appearance in court is set for Feb. 21.

