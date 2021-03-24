Duluth man arrested for alleged burglary, assault in Lincoln Park

Mar. 24—A 35-year-old Duluth man is charged with first-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into a Lincoln Park home Saturday afternoon and assaulting a 92-year-old woman.

Jordan Scott Olson entered the home around 4 p.m. Saturday near Seventh Street and Piedmont Avenue, according to the criminal complaint. The victim told police she had encountered the man, who is unknown to her, when she walked downstairs to the main level of the home.

Olson was standing in the doorway and the victim asked him to leave, the complaint said. Instead, he allegedly went to the kitchen for a glass of water then came up behind the victim, wrapped his arms around her and threw her to the ground.

While he was closing the blinds in the living room, the victim activated her Life Alert device to request help, according to the complaint. The suspect left the scene while the victim was speaking to a dispatcher.

Officers located a pair of shoes, a hat and a shirt on the porch that the victim said weren't there before. Police found a card belonging to the defendant inside the shirt pocket as well as a small bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine.

Using police dogs, officers found Olson around 6:30 p.m. in a wooded area about 100 yards from the home. He was taken into custody and is being held at the St. Louis County Jail.

In a statement, Kate Van Daele, the city of Duluth's public information officer, said paramedics examined the victim, but she was not transported to the hospital. No injuries were reported.

Court records show that Olson has prior convictions for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated robbery.

Duluth police had arrested Olson less than two weeks before the alleged Lincoln Park burglary and assault, according to a Facebook post from Duluth Police Local 807, which is the union that represents officers, sergeants and investigators with the Duluth Police Department. He was arrested on a felony warrant for violating his supervised release related to a pending domestic assault charge.

Story continues

Then on Friday, the day before Olson's most recent arrest, the Sixth District Court issued another felony arrest warrant for Olson for violating his supervised release.

The union's post said: "Duluth Police Officers have repeatedly done their job to protect the public and to hold violent offenders like Jordan Olson accountable. It is unfortunate that despite his history of violent crime and recidivism, Olson has been allowed time and again to victimize our community."

Olson's first court appearance was Tuesday morning.

This story was updated at 3:50 p.m. March 23 with additional information from the Duluth Police Department. It was originally posted at 2:17 p.m. March 23.