Duluth man arrested on way to Chippewa County courthouse

May 2—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Duluth, Minn., man who may have posed a threat to the Chippewa County Courthouse was arrested Tuesday morning along U.S. 53 near Bloomer.

Harley Alcala, 39, was arrested and booked into the Chippewa County Jail, according to Sheriff Travis Hakes. Police apprended Alcala between exit 110 and exit 102 in the town of Woodmohr. Alcala initially refused to get out of his vehicle. So, U.S. 53 was closed in both directions in the best interest of public safety, Hakes wrote.

"Negotiations were initiated by a crisis negotiator from the city of Chippewa Falls Police Department," Hakes wrote. "Area law enforcement and the regional SWAT team assisted in securing the scene. The suspect was taken into custody after non-lethal use of force techniques were utilized."

Wisconsin court records show a person filed a restraining order against Alcala on April 4 in Chippewa County Court, which was granted by Judge Steve Gibbs.

Alcala also was convicted of disorderly conduct in Douglas County Court in 2019.

"Chippewa County was made aware of a security threat to the courthouse directed at a specific case that was to take place Tuesday," Hakes wrote. Alcala was not listed as having a court date on Tuesday. "Based on the cooperation of several departments within Chippewa County, a decision was made to increase courthouse security level for business hours."

During the morning hours on Tuesday, officers learned that Alcala was traveling to the courthouse, and his vehicle was identified. Law enforcement were then able to coordinate the traffic stop.

Hakes thanked the public, along with numerous law enforcement agencies, for their patience while the issue was resolved.

"When dynamic incidents like this occur, we sincerely appreciate the cooperation of the community as well as our working relationships with regional public safety professionals," he wrote.