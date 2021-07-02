Duluth man charged in May stabbing

Jul. 2—The suspect in a stabbing incident in Duluth on the evening of May 7 was charged Thursday with second- and third-degree assault.

Brian Lee Saice, 37 of Duluth, is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old woman in the neck with a broken beer bottle in an apartment on the 500 block of West Fourth Street, according to documents filed in District Court on Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they also found a man with a broken leg who said he sustained the injury as a result of the altercation.

The Duluth Police Department said Saice was arrested on Monday on warrants for unrelated charges, and was charged Thursday with second- and third-degree assault, which are felonies.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital by a passerby and required blood transfusions and two layers of stitches to close the two-centimeter laceration to her jugular vein, according to court documents. Police reported that the victim is in the process of making a full recovery. An update about the man with the broken leg was not provided, and neither victim was identified by authorities.